The fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighter program of the American company Lockheed Martin is a “fiasco” and faces a “huge problem”, writes Popular Mechanics magazine, referring to the statement of the member of the US House of Representatives John Garamendi.

“We are buying more planes, [но] we cannot service the old ones, so the more we buy, the worse the overall performance. This must stop, ”said the Democrat.

The publication discloses that, most likely, the politician meant the high cost of a flight hour of the aircraft, currently amounting to 35 thousand dollars against 27 thousand for fourth-generation fighters.

Another suggestion of the magazine is that the Democrat may have talked about the advisability of purchasing fourth-generation fighters instead of upgrading the old F-35 Lightning II. Currently, the cost of upgrading such fifth-generation fighters, purchased for $ 40 billion, is more than 12 billion.

In March, General Richard Dannath, who headed the General Staff of the British Armed Forces (AF) in 2006-2009, announced that the F-35B Lightning II fighter was devastating the country’s defense ministry.

In January, Christopher Miller, the US acting secretary of defense, called the F-35 Lightning II program “a piece of crap.”