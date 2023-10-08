Ex-CIA employee Johnson: Not a single official met Zelensky in Poland

The head of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, who arrived in Poland, was not met by any official. This was stated by ex-CIA officer Larry Johnson in an interview YouTube-Dialogue works channel.

“After Zelensky visited the Canadian parliament, he went to Poland, where not a single government official met him,” Johnson revealed the details of the Ukrainian leader’s visit.

The expert explained that relations between Ukraine and Poland have worsened.

Relations between Poland and Ukraine have become complicated due to the grain dispute. Warsaw introduced an indefinite ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, which caused a negative reaction in Kyiv. Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus delivered an ultimatum to Zelensky. He called Ukraine’s complaint to the World Trade Organization absurd and demanded that it be withdrawn rather than suspended.