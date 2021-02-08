They come back without illusions. The United States announced, Monday, February 8, its intention to “get involved” again in the UN Human Rights Council, judging that Donald Trump’s empty chair policy had left the field open to authoritarian regimes.

New President Joe Biden “instructed the State Department to get involved immediately and forcefully” in the highest body of the United Nations in charge of human rights, announced in a statement the head of the American diplomacy Antony Blinken.

“We know that the Human Rights Council is a body full of flaws, which needs to reform its program, its composition and its priorities, including the disproportionate attention it pays to Israel.”

But “To be able to address the shortcomings of the Council and ensure that it fulfills its mandate, the United States must be present at the table and use the full weight of our spearheading role in matters diplomacy “, he estimated.

“When it functions as it should, the Human Rights Council highlights countries with the worst human rights records and it can be an important forum for those who fight injustice and tyranny”, said Antony Blinken.

The head of American diplomacy for his part assured that the United States would also clean up their homes. He recalled that Joe Biden was committed to ending systemic racism, while the Council UN human rights criticized the violence, including police, against the African-American community.