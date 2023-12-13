In a firm statement, The United States government condemned the undemocratic actions carried out by the Public Ministry of Guatemala and announced strong measures in response to these violations of the rule of law. The US administration positioned itself in defense of Guatemalan democracy, supporting the people in their fight for a legitimate and democratic government.

One of these measures includes the imposition of visa restrictions on approximately 300 Guatemalans.among whom are members of Congress and representatives of the private sector, under the Immigration and Nationality Law.

The statement expresses a strong condemnation of the antidemocratic actions perpetrated by the Guatemalan Public Ministry, highlighting the issuance of arrest warrants against electoral workers and party representatives as a flagrant attempt to delegitimize free and fair elections in Guatemala. Furthermore, it is noted that these actions are clearly inconsistent with the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

Bernardo Arévalo de León, elected president of Guatemala.

The United States measures against hundreds of Guatemalans

The measures adopted by the Public Ministry of Guatemala, which include the lifting of the immunity of electoral magistrates, the political persecution of members of the opposition, the intimidation of peaceful protesters, raids on facilities that house records of electoral results and the opening of ballot boxes , They are considered by the US as part of a pattern of undemocratic actions.

These visa restrictions are just the latest chapter in the series of measures the United States is willing to take to safeguard democracy in Guatemala. The US administration reiterated its support for the will of the Guatemalan people and made clear that it will continue to impose restrictions on any individual who contributes to undermining democracy in the Central American nation.

US authorities expressed that it is imperative that Guatemala respect the will of its people and ensure a peaceful transition of power. Democracy and the rule of law are fundamental, and any action that goes against these principles will be confronted with decisive measures by the international community, the US government statement said.

What is the political situation in Guatemala?

In Guatemala's 2023 general elections, the candidate of the leftist Semilla party, Bernardo Arévalo, was the winner with 52 percent of the votes. However, The Public Ministry of Guatemala, led by Attorney General Consuelo Porras, has questioned the results of the elections and took a series of measures that have been described as undemocratic.. Among these measures are:

The issuance of arrest warrants against electoral workers and party representatives, accused of electoral fraud. The request to dismiss the immunity of President-elect Arévalo. Attempts to annul the election results.

These actions have been condemned by the international community, including the United States. The situation in Guatemala endangers the peaceful transition of power and the country's democratic stability. Arévalo's elected government has denounced an attempted coup d'état and called on the international community to intervene to guarantee democracy in the country.