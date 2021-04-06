US Secretary of State for the Treasury Janet Yellen said Monday that she wants to agree with her international colleagues on a minimum tax rate for companies, regardless of the country in which they are based. If adopted, this proposal would start a new chapter in the history of the world prosecution service and would deal a serious blow to tax havens.

Will 2021 be the year of a great earthquake in terms of taxation for companies? After decades of tax competition on the planet, the rules of the game could soon change. That is in any case what the world’s leading economy and its Secretary of State for the Treasury, Janet Yellen, want.

“We are working with the G20 countries to agree on a minimum tax rate for companies,” said Joe Biden’s Minister of Economy and Finance on Monday, April 5, during a speech in Chicago.

According to the new administration, it is urgent to “put an end to this race towards reduction”, in which some countries propose increasingly lower tax rates to attract companies to their territories.

The United States is even more favorable to this harmonization, since it plans to increase the corporate tax to finance the gigantic plan of investments in infrastructure of 2 billion dollars over eight years, presented on March 31 by Joe Biden.

That minimum tax rate would prevent the United States from suffering from competition from more generous countries in tax matters.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen attends an economic briefing with United States President Joe Biden in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, United States, on March 5, 2021. © Tom Brenner / Reuters

A deal for the summer?

The idea of ​​a global minimum tax is nothing new. Since 2017, income earned abroad by US companies has been taxed between 10.5% and 13%. Biden wants to raise that rate to 21%.

“It is about establishing a safety net to fight against the localization of income in countries where there are few taxes”, analyzes for France 24 Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the Center for tax policy and administration of the Organization for Cooperation and Development Economic (OECD). “The United States invites its colleagues to share this approach by establishing a global minimum tax.”

For four years, Pascal Saint-Amans, a figure in the fight against tax evasion, has been working on this idea with the OECD countries. According to him, the project is already quite advanced. France and Germany are in favor. Although the reluctance of Ireland or Eastern countries is inevitable, the American commitment on this issue has just set in motion “a real dynamic.”

In fact, the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday declared in favor of imposing a minimum global tax on companies.

“A global agreement on international taxation is already at hand,” said the French Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, making a call to “seize this historic opportunity.”

The issue will be discussed starting Wednesday during a G20 meeting. The organization hopes to reach a maximum agreement during the meeting of the finance ministers and central bankers of the member countries, on July 9 and 10. The tax rate has yet to be negotiated.

The project discussed at the G20 involves all sectors of activity, but digital technology multinationals, big winners in 2020 from the Covid-19 pandemic, are a central target.

After the shock wave of the pandemic, which plunged the planet’s economies into recession, the argument for better fiscal regulation seems more relevant today than ever.

“During this Covid-19 period, governments in a certain way nationalized wages with partial unemployment and replaced companies. It would be incomprehensible that the companies that benefited from these measures could place their income in tax havens ”, argues Pascal Saint-Adams.

The Congress stage

Although the international context seems to be in favor of the entry into force of a tax on foreign income, there are still obstacles in the way of Joe Biden. In effect, the president also wants to increase taxes on American companies from 21% to 28%, although it is a rate much lower than the 35%, applied before the tax cuts made by Donald Trump in 2017.

In the United States, business sectors strongly oppose a tax rate hike that could, they say, hurt the economic recovery and even cause US companies to leave. To achieve his ends, President Biden will have to fight firmly in the Senate, where he has only a small majority.

In the face of criticism, Joe Biden repeated Monday that this tax increase should not drive American companies to go abroad. “We are talking about a rate of 28% that seems fair for everyone,” he stressed.

“28% is just above the OECD average. It is not a revolution. Rather, we are facing a return of the State and of politics ”, Pascal Saint-Amans attenuates. “In recent years there has been a reduction in the contribution of companies, which has translated into an increase in deficits and a fiscal overload for the middle classes worldwide. The United States says it is necessary to reverse the trend ”.

According to an American report released Friday by the Institute on Economic Policy and Taxation, more than 50 of the big American companies, such as Nike or even Fedex, did not pay anything in terms of taxes on their profits last year at the federal level. Some even got refunds thanks to a set of tax tricks that ranged from deferred payment to investing in renewable energy to get tax credits.

In front of reporters, Joe Biden summed up his administration’s new doctrine: “We simply ask American companies to pay their share.”

This article was adapted from its original in France 24 in French