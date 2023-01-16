Tuesday, January 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The United States responds to Maduro that it will maintain its sanctions on Venezuela

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2023
in World
0


close

Joe Biden and Nicolas Maduro

Joe Biden, President of the United States, and NicolÃ¡s Maduro, President of Venezuela.

Joe Biden, President of the United States, and Nicolás Maduro, President of Venezuela.

Washington says concrete steps must first be taken for the ‘return of democracy’.

USA responded to the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduror, that it will keep its policy of sanctions against the South American country “intact” until concrete steps are taken for the “return of democracy”.

(Read here: Venezuela: Maduro’s accountability leaves questions in the country)

See also  Kyiv reported damage to an industrial facility in Kramatorsk

“As long as Maduro and his followers continue to repress the Venezuelan people and divert resources to corrupt practices, we will continue to pressure the regime with sanctions,” a State Department spokesman told EFE on Monday.

(See also: The unpublished details of the inauguration of the Colombian Consulate in Caracas)

Ripe asked last Thursday the president of USAJoe Biden, to lift “all sanctions” applied to Venezuela that, he considered, are “criminal.”

State Department spokesman urged Maduro to sit down with the opposition Unitary Platform to “solve the problems of Venezuela and restore democracy and the rule of law” in the South American country.

“Our sanctions policy on Venezuela remains intact. We will continue to impose sanctions on Venezuela to support a return to democracy,” he said. Maduro indicated that in the last 8 years “imperialism and its weaklings and extremist lackeys stole from Venezuela the amount of 411 million dollars per day”, which he described as “criminal robbery”.

The Biden government has conditioned the relief of sanctions on the agreements that Maduro reaches with the opposition in the talks that are taking place in Mexico City.

See also  Wall Street pulls back with big tech names extending fall - ISTOÉ MONEY

The United States stopped recognizing two weeks ago the interim presidency of the opposition Juan Guaidó in Venezuela, but it does not recognize the Maduro government as legitimate either.

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#United #States #responds #Maduro #maintain #sanctions #Venezuela

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

League of Legends spinoff Mageseeker leaked by South Korean ratings board

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result