The United States is not afraid of plans by Russia and China to abandon the US dollar. This was stated by the head of the US Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell, reports RIA News…

Speaking to Congress, he pointed out that the dollar is a world-class reserve currency, and “there is no other that could compete with it.” The advantage of the dollar is provided by “working democratic institutions of the United States, open markets and low inflation.”

On June 19, the head of the Analytical Credit Rating Agency, Mikhail Sukhov, explained the impossibility of Russia completely abandoning the dollar in trade settlements. According to him, a complete rejection of the American currency is impossible, since one of the main export commodities – oil – is quoted exactly in dollars.

Earlier, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced that the National Welfare Fund (NWF) will completely get rid of the dollar in the coming month. Instead, the share of the euro and the yuan will grow in the structure, and gold will also appear. This statement was commented on by the press secretary of Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov, calling the de-dollarization, which is being carried out in Russia, a constant process that is taking place in many countries of the world.