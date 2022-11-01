Kirby: The US cannot confirm the data on the transfer of hypersonic missiles by the Russian Federation to Belarus

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said he could not confirm the data on the transfer of hypersonic missiles by Moscow to Belarus. So he answered the relevant messages at an online briefing on Tuesday, November 1, reports TASS.

He stressed that Washington also does not see in the actions of Minsk any signs of interest in joining the special military operation (SVO) of Russia in Ukraine.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States has not yet caught up with the Russian Federation in the field of hypersonic weapons.

Earlier, Troy Bouffard, director of the Center for Security and Arctic Resilience (CSAU), said that the Russian program to create hypersonic missiles scares the United States. The expert explained that such missiles cannot be intercepted, since they are capable of reaching speeds of more than six thousand kilometers per hour and at the same time fly at low altitudes.