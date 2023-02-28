Ovidio Guzmán in an image of his first arrest in 2019. RR SS

The United States authorities have requested the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán, son of Chapo Guzmán and one of the current leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, as confirmed by federal sources to EL PAÍS. El Raton, who has an open case in a Washington DC court for cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana trafficking, was arrested on January 5 in a brutal operation. His arrest left 29 dead, including 10 soldiers. The capture kept the city of Culiacán, capital of the State of Sinaloa, and the neighboring town of Jesús María besieged for more than 24 hours.

This week was the deadline for the US government to formally request the extradition of the leader of Los Chapitos, within the legal period established in the Extradition Agreement between Mexico and the United States. This Monday, a legal representative of the embassy delivered a diplomatic letter, according to Millenniumin which it is formally demanded that Guzmán be sent to the other side of the border to be tried and the complete information of the file that The mouse is open in the US. The US authorities had already requested his extradition in September 2019.

Since his capture, two judges have suspended his delivery to the US without prior judicial proceedings being carried out. These resolutions do not stop the extradition process, but rather oblige the amparo judges to ensure that the provisions of the bilateral extradition treaty are respected.

Now, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) must present the file before the federal control judge of the State of Mexico that is handling the extradition process and request a hearing date. It is expected that in the coming days the Federal Criminal Justice Center, located in the federal prison in Almoloya de Juárez, will schedule the hearing in which Guzmán López’s defense may try to prevent this extradition.

Ovidio Guzmán was arrested after six months of monitoring in the town of Jesús María, with 5,000 inhabitants. At dawn, the military and the National Guard stormed the town to make amends for the failed 2019 operation, when they had to release the drug trafficker after having arrested him for the harsh onslaught of the cartel. On January 5, the Mexican authorities got hold of the Mouse after a pitched battle against dozens of hit men who came out to defend him. Since then, he has been detained in the Reclusorio Norte in Mexico City.

A ton of marijuana and five kilos of cocaine

The District of Columbia Prosecutor’s Office directly accuses Ovidio Guzmán of trafficking a ton of marijuana and at least five kilograms of cocaine, a felony, according to US justice. His accusation dates from July 2017, but it remained classified until January 2019. It was not until September of that year, however, that Washington submitted the extradition request to Mexico. A month later, on October 17, 2019, Mexican authorities captured Guzmán for the first time in Culiacán. The drug blockades, shootings and riots that took place in the city led President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to give the order to release him. The fiasco went down in history as the culiacanazo and it meant one of the lowest points of the current Government.

The US arrest warrant at the time was a mere four-page document accompanied by a request to forfeit all of Guzmán’s assets in the United States, allegedly financed by his criminal activities. It includes the aggravating circumstance of “incitement to crime”, a legal figure in that country that punishes when a person convinces others to commit a crime. Guzmán is not identified with any lawyer who defends him in the brief judicial summary. Other charges filed in courts in other states may be classified. The State Department was offering a $5 million reward for information leading to Mouse’s capture.

US authorities have revealed that they have more information about Guzmán’s power than has been made public in court. Ovidio and his brother Joaquín Guzmán López are designated as the heirs of El Chapo and his brother Édgar Guzmán López, assassinated in May 2008 in the middle of a melee of more than 500 shots in a shopping center in Culiacán. “After Édgar’s death, Ovidio and Joaquín inherited a large part of the profits from drug trafficking and began to invest large amounts of cash to buy marijuana in Mexico and cocaine in Colombia,” reads a US government profile. “Other sources indicate that Ovidio Guzmán López has ordered the murder of informants, a drug trafficker and a famous Mexican singer who refused to sing at her wedding,” the document added.

