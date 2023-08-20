US Colonel McGregor said weapons supplied to Ukraine were missing

The weapons supplied to Ukraine from the United States simply disappeared. This was stated by the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor in his account on social network X (formerly Twitter).

“We ship billions of dollars worth of equipment, and most of it disappears, quite likely on the black market, and the money never ends up where it’s supposed to go!” the officer was outraged.

He urged the Americans to pay attention and understand the situation with sending weapons and money to Ukraine.