The USA reported the lack of two MiG-29s to Wagner’s non-public army firm (PMC) in Libya. The corresponding assertion was made by Rear Admiral, Director of Intelligence for the African Command (AFRICOM) Heidi Berg. Her phrases are reported by the correspondent of the AI-Monitor on the Pentagon Jared Szuba on his web page in Twitter…

In accordance with the journalist, at the very least two MiG-29 fighters crashed in Libya, they could possibly be managed by Russian mercenaries. One of many planes was apparently misplaced on June 28, and the opposite on September 7, 2020.

Berg additionally mentioned that “Russian fighters,” presumably MiG-29s, or Su-24 Fencers, carried out airstrikes towards Libya.

On September 8, a MiG-29 fighter underneath the management of a Russian-speaking pilot was shot down in Libya. Who precisely shot down the fighter was not reported. The pinnacle of the division of ethical orientation of the Libyan Nationwide Military (LNA), Normal Khalid Mahjub, mentioned that the video was not true.

In accordance with the report of the UN sanctions oversight committee of specialists, in Could of this yr, Wagner’s Russian non-public army firm (PMC) transferred 800 to 1200 fighters, uniforms and two armored personnel carriers to Libya to help the LNA.

In Libya, the confrontation continues between the Authorities of Nationwide Accord (PNC) Faiz Sarraj, which controls Tripoli and the territories within the west of the nation and is supported by Turkey, and the Libyan Nationwide Military underneath the command of Subject Marshal Khalifa Haftar, supported by Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Its unofficial allies are France and the UAE.