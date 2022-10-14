The collective West has not yet made a decision on the issue of the maximum price for Russian oil. This was announced on Friday, October 14, by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

According to her, Washington’s recent proposals to set the maximum price at $60 per barrel are not the official position of Western states. The search for the optimal solution is ongoing, and all options will be considered jointly.

“One of the questions is what is the marginal cost of oil production for Russia. An attempt to set the price below this level, of course, will lead to the cessation of supplies, since the Russian Federation does not want to sell oil at a loss. This is one of the landmarks, ”Yellen emphasized.

The day before, the head of the US Treasury expressed the opinion that the price limit for Russian oil should be set at around $60. In her opinion, this is enough for the Russian Federation to be able to extract and sell energy carriers at a profit.

In turn, Oleg Ustenko, economic adviser to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, proposed limiting prices at $10-20 per barrel.

On October 13, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak announced that Russia would not supply oil to countries that set a price ceiling, “whatever it may be.”

A day earlier, the G7 finance ministers and central bankers released a statement saying that the US, along with its allies, had made significant progress in working on all aspects of the price cap for oil from Russia.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the Russian Federation would not act contrary to common sense and supply energy resources to countries at prices set by them.

In early September, the finance ministers of the G7 countries agreed to impose a price ceiling on oil and gas from Russia. According to John Kirby, US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, imposing an oil price ceiling would be an effective way to hit Russia’s gains.