FP: Russia has transferred tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus closer to NATO

Russia has transferred tactical nuclear weapons from its borders to neighboring Belarus. About it reported American magazine Foreign Policy with reference to Western officials.

As the publication learned, Russian nuclear weapons are now located several hundred miles closer to NATO territory. FP’s interlocutors noted that Moscow took such a step because of its continued Western support for Ukraine. In turn, this threatens a broader military clash between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the administration of US President Joe Biden is deliberately distorting the words of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, accusing the Kremlin of allegedly existing plans to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.