The United States is currently discussing a strategy for ending the Ukrainian conflict with the goal of ending hostilities and agreeing on a financial plan for Ukraine. American journalist Seymour Hersh wrote about this on Thursday, February 1, on his blog in Substack.

He noted that the previous statements of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny, that the situation on the battlefield for the Ukrainian army had reached a dead end, were not agreed upon in advance with President Vladimir Zelensky, but Washington knew about them.

“Some in the Pentagon, as well as the intelligence community, welcomed Zaluzhny’s assessment as the beginning of an inevitable process towards peace,” the material says.

Earlier, on January 19, CNN reported that US and Western officials familiar with intelligence data believe that the conflict in Ukraine will last another two to five years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on January 16 that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ended in absolute failure; the initiative in the special operation zone lies entirely with Russian military personnel. According to him, if this continues, the question of Ukraine’s statehood will arise.

On January 11, Jan Nolte, a member of the German Parliamentary Committee on Defense, in a conversation with Izvestia, pointed out the impossibility of Ukraine’s victory in the conflict with Russia. According to him, Western politicians have not believed in Kyiv’s victory for a long time, but still continue to make efforts to finance and supply the Kyiv regime with weapons before future negotiations with Moscow.

Former officer of the US Armed Forces, political scientist Scott Bennett, in a conversation with Izvestia on January 4, said that the conflict in Ukraine is, in fact, over, since Russia won it.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.