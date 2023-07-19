AP: American MS-12 and Russian Su-35 dangerously approached in the sky over Syria
In the sky over Syria, an incident occurred with a dangerous convergence of the American MS-12 with the Russian Su-35 fighter. About it informs Associated Press, citing officials in Washington.
The US accused a Russian pilot of flying very close to a US aircraft on July 16, forcing it through a turbulent wake. “The interception prevented the American crew from safely operating their MS-12,” the report said.
On March 14, a Russian aircraft in the Black Sea made an allegedly unsafe maneuver, as a result of which an American MQ-9 drone fell into the water. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the drone violated “the borders of the area of the temporary regime for the use of airspace” established since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine. Then, “as a result of sharp maneuvering,” he “went into uncontrolled flight” and lost altitude.
