AP: American MS-12 and Russian Su-35 dangerously approached in the sky over Syria

In the sky over Syria, an incident occurred with a dangerous convergence of the American MS-12 with the Russian Su-35 fighter. About it informs Associated Press, citing officials in Washington.

The US accused a Russian pilot of flying very close to a US aircraft on July 16, forcing it through a turbulent wake. “The interception prevented the American crew from safely operating their MS-12,” the report said.

On March 14, a Russian aircraft in the Black Sea made an allegedly unsafe maneuver, as a result of which an American MQ-9 drone fell into the water. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the drone violated “the borders of the area of ​​the temporary regime for the use of airspace” established since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine. Then, “as a result of sharp maneuvering,” he “went into uncontrolled flight” and lost altitude.