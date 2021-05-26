Chinese tech manufacturer Xiaomi was formally removed from the “blacklist” (blacklist) of companies with which US citizens and companies cannot do business, after the District of Columbia Court annulled the designation of the Chinese firm as a “Chinese communist military company.”

The final order, issued this Tuesday, “nullifies the designation of the Department of Defense of Xiaomi’s United States as a Chinese Communist Military Company (CCMC), “the company reported.

With the annulment of this designation, the court proceeded to formally lift all restrictions on US citizens to buy or dispose of Xiaomi securities.

In this way, one of the last decisions of the Donald Trump Executive is reversed, since the previous US Administration decided to include Xiaomi on its sanctions list on January 15 of this year, less than a week before the presidential transition.

After being included in this blacklist in January, the Chinese manufacturer of ‘smartphones’ decided to file a lawsuit against that decision. Already in March, the US Justice suspended in a precautionary way the inclusion of Xiaomi in said list.

In this way, all the restrictions that prevented companies and users from investing in the company, which went public on July 6, 2018, are lifted. The company explained that they are one “open, transparent, publicly traded corporation and that is independently managed “and that”will continue to provide technology products and services consumer trust for users “.

Despite the similarities, it is necessary to remember that the blacklist that Xiaomi entered is not the same blacklist of Huawei. The list that Xiaomi was on is managed by the Department of Defense, while that of Huawei it is managed by the Department of Commerce.

Precisely for this reason Xiaomi did not suffer the same problems as Huawei (losing access to Google Mobile Services, among other things), although after the announcement of the Defense Department they did face a significant drop in the value of their shares.

Last January the United States Department of Defense included Xiaomi on a blacklist that it prevented any US company or investor from investing in the company. Xiaomi was considered a CCMC (Chinese Communist Military Company) and unsurprisingly appealed the decision.

Months later, an American judge agreed with the company and said that the United States had not provided convincing evidence of the relationship between Xiaomi and the Chinese military.

