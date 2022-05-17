The United States announced on Tuesday that it will loosen some sanctions against Venezuela in a limited way, among them the permission to the American oil company Chevron to negotiate with the state-owned PDVSA, to try to reactivate the dialogue between the opposition and the Government of the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro.

This was announced by a high-level official of the US Administration during a call with journalists in which he explained that the Government of Joe Biden makes this decision “in response to the conversations that are taking place between the regime and the interim government (of Juan Guaidó)” to overcome the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in the country.

“All this responds to a request from the interim government,” the American emphasized, “and is the result of an agreement by both parties to return to talks, which should be announced very soon.”

The talks that the Venezuelan opposition -grouped under the name of the Unitarian Platform- and the government of the president, Nicolás Maduro, were having in Mexico City were suspended last October after the extradition to Venezuela of the alleged figurehead of Maduro, Alex Saab.

Regarding the lifting of the prohibition to negotiate between Chevron and PDVSA, the official clarified that the decision allows both oil companies to “talk”but in no case exploit or trade with Venezuelan crude, so it will not mean “any increase in the regime’s income.”

Carlos Erick Malpica Flores is the nephew of Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores.

The relaxation of the sanctions comes after officials from the Joe Biden Administration visited Caracas, and secured the release of the Americans who had been detained in the country.

The US will also remove Carlos Erick Malpica Flores from a sanctions list, the official said.

Malpica Flores, former treasurer of PDVSA and former secretary of the Treasury, was sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control in July 2017 along with 12 other Venezuelans. He is the nephew of Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores.

As sanctions, Malpica’s assets in US jurisdictions were frozen and US citizens were prohibited from dealing with him.

The news also comes after the Joe Biden government announced on Monday the lifting of some restrictions on Cuba.

The president of the United States announced that he will restore commercial flights to Cuba, which now only reached Havana, and that he will suspend the limit of 1,000 dollars per quarter on remittances, with which he reversed some of the most harsh of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Biden will also reinstate a family reunification program that had been suspended for years.

The source pointed out that the announcement about Venezuela is completely unrelated to the controversy over the announcement by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that he will not attend the Summit of the Americas if the US does not invite Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to take part.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from AFP, Efe and Bloomberg.

