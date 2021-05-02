Tehran’s version is that there would be a plan, released this Sunday on state television. But Joe Biden’s government denied it hours later, claiming that no agreement had been reached on the release of American and British prisoners in exchange for billions of dollars in oil resources, now blocked by nuclear sanctions. The UK also dismissed the claims.

Although the Joe Biden Administration rejected the alleged agreement with Iran to release American and British prisoners, Iranian state television insisted on that announcement on Sunday.

Presumably, this plan would focus on unlocking $ 7 billion in Tehran’s oil funds, frozen by sanctions by the United States and other countries for its nuclear program, in exchange for handing over those held.

“Some sources say that four prisoners (held on Iranian soil) will be released and that Iran will receive $ 7 billion in exchange for releasing four American spies,” said one presenter.

The state media added that the agreement would be the product of pressure from the US Congress on Biden and “his urgent need to show the progress made in the case of Iran.”

However, in Washington, State Department spokesman Edward ‘Ned’ Price said that “reports that a prisoner exchange agreement has been reached are not true.”

General view of the White House, in the United States, in a photograph taken on January 18, 2021. © Jim Bourg / Reuters

The White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, joined the rejection: “Unfortunately, that report is false. There is no agreement to release these four Americans.” However, Klain noted that US officials regularly raise the matter with the Iranian authorities.

“We are working very hard for them to be released – said the chief of staff -. We raise this with Iran and our interlocutors all the time, but so far there is no agreement.” After the controversy unleashed, Iran’s envoy to the UN also declared that this information was not confirmed at all.

Tehran currently has at least four Americans in prison. The relatives Baquer and Siamak Namazi, father and son, although Siamak is the US citizen who has been under arrest for the longest time in Iran, since 2015; the environmentalist Morad Tahbaz; and businessman Emad Shargi.

For a long time, the Islamic Republic has been accused of holding prisoners with ties to the West and then being used as bargaining chips in political and economic negotiations.

The recent case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Citing an unidentified Iranian official, local television said that British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be released once Britain has paid off a £ 400 million debt of military equipment owed to the Islamic Republic. .

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian humanitarian worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and his daughter Gabriella protest for their release, in front of the Iranian embassy in London, United Kingdom, on March 8, 2021. © Reuters / Andrew Boyers

But a British Foreign Office official downplayed that information. Earlier, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab assured that they recognize “that the IMS debt must be paid and we are looking for arrangements to secure it.”

The case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has generated shock for being a humanitarian worker of the Thompson Reuters foundation, but in 2016 she was arrested at the Tehran airport after visiting her family, accused of being an alleged spy for the British Government.

Since then her family in the UK and the organization she worked for have waged a tireless fight for her release. Something that has not yet been possible.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released from house arrest in March, following the end of a sentence accusing her of having tried to overthrow the government of Iran.

However, an Iranian court last month sentenced her to another year in jail, weeks after she served the previous five-year sentence, in a decision that London called inhumane.

With Reuters and AP