The United States indicated on Wednesday that The restoration of democracy in Venezuela remains a top priority for the country’s foreign policy. and that they will continue to use all the tools at their disposal, including sanctions, to facilitate their return to the community of nations.

According to the criteria of

We continue to use all diplomatic tools and sanctions to that end and that includes working with Venezuelans and other regional partners.

That’s what he said. Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Brian Nichols during a hearing convened by the Foreign Relations Committee and focused on relations with Latin America, but in which the upcoming elections in the neighboring country figured prominently.

“The restoration of democracy in Venezuela remains at the center of our foreign policy. We continue to use all diplomatic tools and sanctions to that end, and that includes working with Venezuelans and other regional partners to encourage Maduro to hold a competitive election this Sunday,” Nichols said in response to questions from House Representative Maria Elvira Salazar.

Brian A. Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States. Photo:Private file Share

The representative, after assuming that Maduro plans to “steal the elections”, questioned the official about the administration’s plans once that scenario materializes.

“We all know what’s going to happen. Maduro’s business is power and he’s not going to let it go. What plans do you have for the day after?” Salazar asked.

We must be prepared for a scenario in which Venezuela returns to democracy in the future.

Although Nichols acknowledged the regime’s anti-democratic actions in the final stretch of the elections, including the disqualification of candidates and the arrest of opposition members, he was cautious when it came to detailing the possible US reaction.

“I don’t know what the regime’s plans are, nor do I have any specific details about them… We’ll see what the results are. We’ll talk to international observers, to Venezuelans, we’ll gather all the information and we won’t jump to conclusions. Then, we’ll make a decision,” said the undersecretary.

Nichols insisted, however, that the country was on the verge of a great opportunity. and that the US maintained close contact with world leaders to manage a unified position.

“While we are wary of the possibility of competitive elections, we must be prepared for a scenario in which Venezuela returns to democracy in the future,” the official added.

María Elvira Salazar has received five Emmy Awards for her work as a journalist, Photo:Maria Elvira Salazar Share

Maria Elvira Salazar questions the moral capacity of President Gustavo Petro

On the other hand, and within the framework of the same hearing, Salazar intervened again to criticize the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, and question his moral capacity to serve as president.

Share Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia Photo:Presidency

“There are many accusations floating around about Petro’s private life. I don’t want to get involved in that. But the problem is that he is constantly late and cancels meetings. He has missed 150 meetings during his presidency. “Recently, and even more damaging to his image, he appeared with a woman who is not his wife and who is a trans woman. That was during the presidential inauguration in Panama, and the photos are there. And he has admitted that he has arrived drunk at public events,” said the Florida congresswoman.

He then asked Nichols if Petro’s conduct was affecting his ability to govern.

The official said he had no information about the allegations. But he was emphatic that the relationship with Colombia transcended the presidents in power, had already lasted more than 200 years and was one of the most important in the world for the US.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent EL TIEMPO

WASHINGTON