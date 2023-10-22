The United States fears the extension of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East. His Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, has announced in a statement a reinforcement of his country’s military deployment in the area to try to prevent it. Austin indicates that he has made the decision “after having detailed conversations with President Biden about the recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces in the Middle East region.” The Pentagon has not fully detailed this additional deployment, which comes as Israel prepares the ground offensive in Gaza in response to the deadly Hamas incursion into its territory on October 7.

“This additional deployment sends another message to those who seek to expand this conflict,” Austin said this Sunday in an interview with ABC. “As President Biden has already said and as you have heard me say, if any group or country intends to expand this conflict and take advantage of this unfortunate situation that we see, our advice is that they do not do it. “We maintain the right to defend ourselves and will not hesitate to take appropriate action,” he added.

In the Pentagon statement, Austin notes that he has ordered the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) battery, as well as “additional Patriot battalions” throughout the region to increase the protection of US forces, without specify how many. In both cases they are anti-missile protection systems, such as those that were used to shoot down on Thursday three cruise missiles and several drones launched from Yemen by Huthi rebels, aligned with Iran, which the Pentagon considers could have been aimed at Israel.

Austin also notes that he has redirected the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower and its accompanying ships to the region, although it was already known that it was moving to the area, where the Gerald Ford the largest American aircraft carrier.

Additionally, the Secretary of Defense has issued “deployment readiness orders to an additional number of forces, within the framework of prudent contingency planning, to increase their readiness and ability to respond quickly when necessary,” according to the statement. , which does not quantify the additional troops it puts on alert for possible deployment. The United States has already sent about 2,000 Marines to the region and has put as many others on alert in the last two weeks. “I will continue to evaluate our force needs in the region and explore the possibility of deploying additional capabilities if necessary,” he says simply. According to Austin, the additional deployment will reinforce regional deterrence efforts, increase the protection of US forces in the region and contribute to the defense of Israel.

urban combat

Austin, who speaks almost daily with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, referred in the televised interview to the difficulties of the ground operation in Gaza. “The first thing everyone should know, and I think everyone knows, is that urban combat is extremely difficult. It is going at a slow pace,” he said, recalling that the capture of Mosul in Iraq in 2017, when the city was controlled by ISIS, lasted nine months. Austin directed that operation, since he was then in charge of the US Central Command.

“This may be a little more difficult because of the underground network of tunnels that Hamas has built over time and the fact that they have had a lot of time to prepare for a fight. So I think we will see a fight that is characterized by a lot of improvised explosive devices, a lot of booby traps and really intense activity in the future,” he explained, also noting that he has asked his Israeli counterpart “to carry out his operations in accordance with the law of war”, allowing corridors for the evacuation of civilians and providing them with humanitarian aid.

