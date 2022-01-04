MP Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 22:33



No one doubts that the anniversary of the occupation of the Capitol will generate a very high expectation this Wednesday and Thursday, but the eyes of the American population remain fixed on the vertiginous advance of the Covid epidemic. Demolishing, the contribution of the new omicron variant to a pandemic that health authorities have never managed to tame caused the United States to count 1,083,948 infections in a single day on Tuesday, the highest record in the world since March 2020. Likewise 1,693 people died, which implies that the country has reached 56.2 million infections and almost 830,000 deaths.

The statistics have surprised citizens and health authorities, aware that the number of infections is possibly much higher. Experts believe that many citizens will have carried out antigen self-tests during the last days of the year – holidays in dozens of States – and they will not have reported being positive to avoid confinements. The balance, in any case, is double that of five days ago, when the US reached 590,000 cases.

The White House reacted immediately and ordered a new massive purchase of the pill against covid manufactured by Pfizer, which was authorized urgently on the 22nd in the United States. After acquiring ten million doses a few days ago, the American Administration has decided to buy other days to achieve “a significant increase in the treatments available in our medicine cabinet,” according to the authorities.