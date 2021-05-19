US banks have refused to write off billions of dollars in loans to black farmers with money allocated by the government. Financial organizations are afraid of incurring losses from early repayment of debts and are asking the authorities to pay compensation in excess of the approved amount, writes The New York Times.

Now for the purpose of writing off the debt of the black population of the country working in agriculture, an amount of four billion dollars has been approved. The initiative seeks to address years of discrimination against minority rights by lenders and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The U.S. Congress approved funding in March 2021 as part of the $ 1.9 trillion government stimulus package passed with the arrival of new President Joe Biden. This initiative is mired in controversy and litigation.

The three largest banking organizations – the American Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers of America and the National Rural Lenders Association – complain that paying off large debt early will cost them dearly.

Banks’ arguments are based on the fact that their organizations make money on loans. When issuing a loan to a farmer, the amount of interest is taken into account during the entire period of the loan and the possibility of reselling the debt to another investor. Thus, when borrowers pay off their debts ahead of schedule, lenders lose the profit they hoped for. Banks are insisting that the country’s agriculture ministry give them more money so they don’t lose income.

If the ministry does not agree to such conditions, banks threaten to refuse to issue loans to black farmers.

“If the USDA does not compensate banks for losses due to the insolvency of farmers and ranchers, this could lead to a complete halt in issuing new loans to them,” bank officials wrote in an April letter to the ministry.

John Boyd, Jr., president of the nonprofit National Black Farmers Association (NBFA), expressed outrage that after decades of discriminating against blacks in lending, banks are complaining of lost profits.

The USDA does not plan to change its program, and rejects the claims of creditors, as additional financing for write-off of loans will impose an excessive burden on the country’s taxpayers – more than $ 4 billion. Officials are confident that debt relief will begin in the coming weeks.

In addition, in April, white farmers filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Agriculture, complaining that they were victims of reverse discrimination because of this government initiative.

The oppression of the black population in rights, including when issuing loans, remains a serious problem and the subject of the struggle for equal rights in many developed countries of the world. According to real estate analysts, African ethnic minorities in the UK do not have a lifetime chance of earning their own housing, and it is almost impossible to get loans from large banks there.