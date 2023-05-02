White House adviser Kirby: the US is not going to publish data on the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Washington does not intend to publish data on the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). John Kirby, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator, made the announcement. TASS.

Thus, he commented on the question of whether the US administration has information about the losses of the Ukrainian army. Kirby stressed that the US authorities have never provided such information and do not intend to change their position on this issue.

He added that if desired, Kyiv itself can publish these data, but not Washington. “I’m just not going to post information in the public domain that will complicate the situation for Ukraine. If they decide they want to declassify and make the numbers public, that’s their business,” the US spokesman said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadim Prystaiko said that from the very beginning of the special operation, Kyiv decided not to discuss the losses of Ukrainian forces. He said that this information would be made public after the end of hostilities. “I think it will be a terrible number,” Prystaiko said.