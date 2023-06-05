White House: The United States does not undertake to predict the timing of the start of negotiations on Ukraine

Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan said that Washington does not undertake to predict the start of peace talks on Ukraine. In an interview with a TV channel CNN he suggested that the events currently taking place on the battlefield would affect how the dialogue would proceed.

“I do not undertake to predict any time frame, since war is an unpredictable thing,” Sullivan stressed.

He suggested that the events currently taking place on the battlefield would affect how the dialogue would proceed. However, Sullivan added, ultimately the Ukrainian conflict will end at the negotiating table.

In May, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, answering the question whether Moscow was ready for negotiations with any of the representatives of the Kyiv authorities, doubted that this could be discussed. According to a Kremlin spokesman, this is due to the fact that any negotiations with the Russian authorities are legally prohibited in Ukraine.

On June 3, Peskov said that Putin was ready for dialogue to achieve the goals of a special military operation in other ways than on the battlefield. But, as he noted, such an opportunity is hindered by the countries of the West, which do not provide another option for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

The last face-to-face talks between Russia and Ukraine took place at the end of March 2022 in Istanbul. As a result of the meeting, it was stated that Moscow received confirmation of Kyiv’s intentions to abandon the course towards joining NATO. After that, several rounds were held online, and then the negotiations stopped. Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree banning negotiations with Vladimir Putin.