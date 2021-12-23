The United States and Russia are engaged in a diplomatic dialogue and are discussing the latter’s proposals on security guarantees. The American authorities are no longer ready to accept some of Moscow’s conditions: in particular, agreements on non-expansion of NATO to the east. This was stated by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki during briefing…

“We are working on diplomatic negotiations. We would agree to some of the proposals of the Russians, but we would definitely not agree to some of them, (the proposals) on NATO is a good example, ”Psaki said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance never made promises not to expand eastward, thereby rejecting the accusations of Russian President Vladimir Putin that Western countries “cheated” Moscow. According to the NATO Secretary General, the founding agreement of the North Atlantic Alliance states that any country can become a member of the organization.