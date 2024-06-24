The Pentagon did not comment on the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Sevastopol with ATACMS missiles

A representative of the US Department of Defense, whose name has not been released, responded to the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on Sevastopol. He spoke about this in a conversation with RIA News.

The US is aware of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on Sevastopol

The Pentagon spokesman stressed that the department is aware of reports of shelling of Sevastopol by American ATACMS missiles. However, he did not comment on what happened.

We’ve seen these messages and we have nothing to say Pentagon

In turn, American journalist Julia Kanin said that Western media are silent about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on Sevastopol. According to her, three hours after the incident, not a single American publication wrote about it.

Five American missiles shot down over Sevastopol

A Ukrainian Armed Forces rocket exploded over the beach in Sevastopol on Sunday afternoon, June 23. Then air defense systems shot down five ATACMS equipped with cluster warheads over the city. According to the latest data, four people became victims of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack, two of whom were children. Another 151 were injured.

151 Human suffered during the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Sevastopol

The attack on Sevastopol was reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin. His press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Putin is in constant contact with the troops.

June 24 in Crimea announced A day of mourning. All cultural, sports and public events have been canceled in Sevastopol.

Russia blamed the attack on the United States

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov commented on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Sevastopol and said that the United States demonstratively supports attacks on civilians. In his opinion, the Ukrainian military deliberately struck at the moment of the greatest concentration of people on the shore.

The administration demonstratively supports the crimes of the Kyiv regime. She took the side of international terrorism. Condones Bandera’s attacks on civilians Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to Washington

The diplomat also recalled that Orthodox Christians celebrate Trinity Sunday. However, this did not stop Ukraine from striking the city.

In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the responsibility of the United States for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sevastopol. The department explained that all flight missions for the American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles are entered by American specialists based on their own US satellite reconnaissance data.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the UN Secretariat to condemn the act of terrorism after the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the UN secretariat to condemn the act of terrorism. The official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, promised to seek an international response to the ATACMS missile attack on Sevastopol.

Related materials:

Zakharova also called the blow a ritual crime. She also recalled that June 23, 2024, marks the Day of the Holy Trinity. According to Zakharova, the essence of Kyiv contains a deep-seated hatred of everything connected with Russia and Russian culture.