The Times: The US no longer requires the Ukrainian army not to strike on the territory of the Russian Federation

The United States no longer insists that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) should not launch strikes on Russian territory. How writes The British newspaper The Times, citing a source in the Pentagon, says that Washington is less and less afraid of an escalation from Moscow.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the United States cannot tell Ukraine how to use the weapons transferred to it.

When they use weapons provided by us, we insist only that the Ukrainian military follow the international laws of war and abide by the Geneva Conventions. source at the Pentagon

It is noted that this is the only restriction from Washington. However, the interlocutor of the newspaper clarified, this implies that Russian families should not become the targets of Ukrainian strikes and there should be no attempts to eliminate specific individuals either. “As far as we know, Ukraine complies with these conditions,” he said.

Obligations of Kyiv

Earlier, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv had pledged to the United States not to launch strikes on Russian territory.

Ukraine pledged to the United States not to use American-supplied weapons for strikes on Russian territory Dmitry Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

At the same time, according to the Ukrainian diplomat, this obligation does not apply to Crimea, which is internationally recognized as Ukrainian territory.

Kuleba also said that Ukraine would agree to a peace agreement only if it had control over the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the Luhansk and Donetsk people’s republics, and Crimea.

Ukraine will take all its territories, including Crimea, some by military means, others by diplomatic means Dmitry Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Russia’s response

Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that the agreements between the United States and Ukraine on not striking at most of Russia are meaningless. According to him, despite the agreements between Washington and Kyiv, the territory of Russia is still under attack.

Everything they say, what Kuleba says, is a complete lie Alexey Chepa State Duma deputy

Chepa noted that Ukraine “has been and is delivering strikes on the territory of the newly annexed territories and on the territory of Russia, not only on the territory of Crimea.”

Even if the United States and Ukraine have some agreements, they could be conditioned by agreements on the supply of weapons. These agreements are not being implemented at all. Alexey Chepa State Duma deputy

The United States admitted only to defensive supplies

On December 6, US State Department spokesman Ned Price rejected the supply of weapons to Kyiv for strikes on Russian territory. The statement was made after Ukraine attacked airfields located on Russian territory.

According to him, the American authorities send only defensive means to Ukraine and do not encourage attacks outside their territory.

We do not provide Ukraine with the means to strike outside its borders. We do not encourage Ukraine to strike beyond its borders Ned Price State Department spokesman

On December 5, Russian air defense systems intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine flying at low altitude in the Ryazan and Saratov regions. They attacked long-range airfields in Dyagilevo and Engels, three soldiers were killed.