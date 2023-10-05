Pentagon: The US does not plan to allocate money to Ukraine from other budget items

The United States does not yet plan to allocate money to Ukraine from other items in the defense budget. However, Washington will retain this option if necessary, the official representative said. Pentagon Patrick Ryder during a briefing.

“Reprogramming [перенос средств из одних статей бюджета в другие] is always an option in case of urgent need, but at this time no decision has been made to reprogram to support the security of Ukraine,” he noted.

According to Ryder, the Pentagon still intends to work with Congress to allocate additional funds for the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier, CNN reported that a senior Pentagon official complained about the department’s lack of resources to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine. The Pentagon also emphasized that Washington will soon lose the opportunity to supply Kyiv with weapons.