American diplomacy returns to Ukraine. President Joe Biden has appointed diplomat Bridget Blink, until now head of the US legation in Slovakia, as ambassador in kyiv. The appointment reflects the commitment to return to the Ukrainian capital made by the Secretaries of State, Antony Blinken, and of Defense, Lloyd Austin, to the Ukrainian President, Volodímir Zelenski, on Sunday, during a 90-minute meeting in kyiv. During this meeting, the United States promised money and weapons to Ukraine, whose government had earlier requested that the trip be translated into concrete responses. Blinken and Austin have been the highest-ranking members of the Biden Administration to set foot in the country since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24. His trip, carried with great secrecy from Washington, ended with the announcement of cash aid for more than 700 million dollars (653 million euros), 332 million for military financing, while another 400 million will go to 15 countries. Ukraine’s neighbors and partners who have also sent military equipment, in addition to hosting more than five million refugees.

In a message broadcast via Telegram, President Zelensky confirmed that military assistance was the central theme of the meeting. “We continue to do everything possible to expel the occupiers and restore peace. The key element of this process is the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the availability of sufficient quantity and quality of weapons, and of sufficient quantity and quality of ammunition.” “We share the same understanding with the United States: when democracy wins in one country, it wins all over the world. When freedom is defended in one country, it is defended throughout the world”, he underlined.

These funds promised by Washington, together with the sale of 165 million dollars in ammunition manufactured outside the United States, brings the total amount of US military aid to 3.7 billion dollars (3.453 million euros) since the invasion, notes the AP agency .

“What the Americans do is pour oil on the flames,” Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, reacted to the announcement of the new military aid package in statements to the Russian channel Rossiya 24 TV quoted by the Reuters agency on Monday. in which he also urged Washington to stop arms shipments that he described as “unacceptable.”

“We will support Ukraine to the end,” Blinken declared early Monday morning, already back on the Polish side of the country’s border with Ukraine. “The Ukrainians are strong, they are resisting, with the help of the whole world. There is massive support for Ukraine, massive pressure on Russia. Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding,” said the head of US diplomacy.

For his part, Austin emphasized the Ukrainian courage: “The meeting has been very productive. I agree with Secretary Blinken, we should give as much help as quickly as possible. We have talked about how to win the current conflict and how to rebuild the future.” In addition, the Secretary of Defense assured: “The first step to win is to believe that you can win. They think they can win. We think so too. If they have the right material and support. And we will do what is necessary for them to have it.”

A progressive return

Until now, the new US ambassador in kyiv, Bridget Brink, held the similar position in Slovakia. Previously, she held positions in Serbia, Cyprus, Georgia, and Uzbekistan, as well as on the White House National Security Council. Her appointment, however, still has to be ratified by the US Senate. The United States had not had an ambassador to Ukraine since 2019, when then-president Donald Trump fired Marie Yovanovitch after discrediting her as part of a campaign that ended up causing the first impeachment (impeachment proceeding) against him.

The plan for the return of the diplomatic representation, which left the country before the war began, begins this week. First trips will be made from Poland on the day to the western city of Lviv, the last seat of the US Embassy since its transfer from kyiv was decided on February 14. A full return to the capital is on the near horizon, although it is not yet clear when. Other countries, such as France, Italy, Turkey or Poland are already operating in the city, as is the European Union. Also Spain from Friday. A day earlier, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, promised Zelensky in kyiv the return of the Spanish diplomats. The twenty people who made up the diplomatic legation were evacuated to Poland on February 25, one day after the invasion began.

“Since the start of hostilities, we have had a team across the border in Poland that has done this (diplomatic) work for us,” Blinken said upon his return to Poland. The visit to kyiv by Blinken and Austin should not have been disclosed for security reasons until they left the attacked country. The journalists who traveled with them to Poland were prohibited from reporting on the trip until it was over, and were also not allowed to accompany them on their journey overland to kyiv. However, Zelensky blew up those cautions on Saturday, announcing that he would welcome the two top American officials the following day.

“The Americans are in kyiv today [por el domingo]. Right now they are talking to the president, ”Oleksii Arestovich, one of his advisers, declared in an interview broadcast on YouTube. Arestovich insisted in the same video on what has been the main Ukrainian request since the conflict began: more weapons to face the Russians. “As long as we can’t fight back, there will be a new Bucha every day,” he said, referring to the northwestern city of kyiv that has become a symbol of atrocities committed during Russia’s occupation of the region. The US delegation’s visit will continue in Germany, where the defense secretary will host his counterparts from more than 20 countries and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Ukraine’s needs, a Pentagon official confirmed.

This week will also arrive in the former Soviet republic the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, who will travel to kyiv on Thursday after passing through Turkey and Russia. Precisely the order of the trip has outraged Zelenski, who criticized that Guterres passes through Moscow before Ukraine, and has reproached that this is not the logical order for a visit of this type. “In Moscow there are no corpses in the streets,” Zelensky reproached.

