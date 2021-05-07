The United States records a great achievement in vaccination against Corona

Today, Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a major achievement in the national campaign for vaccination against the emerging corona virus.

The centers said that they had completely immunized 110 million 874 920 people as of Friday morning from Covid-19 disease, noting that they represent 33.4 percent of the total population of the United States.

A complete immunization is intended to obtain two doses for vaccines that require this.

The country donated 254 million 799,333 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and distributed 327 million 124,625 doses.

The centers said that 150 million 416,559 people had received at least one dose as of Friday.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics include the double-dose vaccines, “Moderna” and “Pfizer-Biontech”, and the “Johnson & Johnson” vaccine, which is given as a single dose until Friday morning six o’clock in the morning, EST.

The centers said that seven million 808,441 vaccine doses have been used in elderly care centers.