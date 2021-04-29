US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the US has recorded the withdrawal of some Russian troops from the border with Ukraine. His words are reported by CBS News.

According to Blinken, “more forces were concentrated on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014”. “We have seen that in the past few days a decision has been made to withdraw some of these forces. And we see that some of them have started to withdraw, ”he said.

In the same interview, Blinken spoke about plans to visit Ukraine next week.

At the end of March, another aggravation of the situation began in Donbass. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics have accused each other of intensifying shelling, conducting reconnaissance activities and moving military equipment around the contact line. Against this background, Kiev accused Russia of building up its military presence near the common border. In response, the Kremlin indicated that Russian troops are stationed in those parts of the country where it is appropriate.