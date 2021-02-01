The United States has recorded an unprecedented rise in the number of murders. This is reported by the New York Post, citing a study by the US National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice.

According to the commission, last year the number of murders in the country increased by 30 percent compared to 2019. Experts have described this dramatic change as “an alarming growth unprecedented in modern US history.”

It is noted that the number of attacks with the use of firearms increased by 8 percent, and in aggravated circumstances – by 6 percent.

Formerly-elected US President Joe Biden has signed a decree that will end the use of private prisons to punish criminals. Biden instructed the head of the Ministry of Justice not to renew contracts with operators of private detention centers.