The United States embassy in Mexico issued, on January 26,a travel alert to its citizens who plan to travel to Taxco, in the state of Guerrero, due to the violence crisis that that municipality is experiencing.

“The United States Embassy in Mexico City informs US citizens that, due to recent security incidents, US government employees will not be able to travel to Taxco, Guerrero,” it said in a brief bulletin.

The alert was issued after the violent events that have occurred in Taxco, considered the magical town of Mexico, leaving the municipality without public transportation for six days, in addition to the suspension of classes, due to threats from organized crime and after the driver of a tourist van was murdered.

The US embassy asked its citizens to take some actions such as paying attention to local media for updates on the situation and, in case of emergency, calling 911.He also suggested reviewing your personal safety plans and following instructions from local authorities.

The facts have been presented by organized crime.

The alert comes in the midst of the violence crisis in Guerrero, where on January 6 a shooting left 13 dead in a palenquewhere cockfights occur, in the municipality of Petatlán.

That same day, the state prosecutor's office began an investigation into the appearance of five charred bodies after an alleged confrontation in the municipality of Heliodoro Castillo, in what it described as a confrontation between criminal groups.

Violence due to organized crime disputes has worsened since last year in Guerrero, which ranks seventh nationally in the number of homicides, with 1,688 murders in 2023, as revealed this Tuesday by the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).

EFE

