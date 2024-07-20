The United States, through the State Department’s Office of Economic and Business Affairs, has recommended “extreme caution” to international investors planning to do business in Nicaragua. In an analysis of the investment climate for 2024 released this week, Washington warns that in the Central American country “civil rights guaranteed by the Constitution remain suspended, as are the detentions of political prisoners, the confiscations of private property and the disregard for the rule of law, creating an investment climate plagued by reputational risk and arbitrary regulation.”

The United States, Nicaragua’s main trading partner, is issuing a direct and very clear warning to investors, especially Americans, for the first time. In the document released by the State Department, the Office of Economic and Business Affairs reviews the political and economic climate under the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. While they recognize that Nicaragua maintains stable macroeconomic variables, they warn that almost all international financial institutions have stopped granting new loans to Nicaragua and most external financing will be reduced by 2025.

“After carrying out massive electoral fraud and imprisoning its opponents, the Ortega-Murillo regime secured a fourth consecutive presidential term in November 2021,” the analysis contextualizes. “The regime has revoked the legal registration and seized the assets of more than 3,600 non-profit organizations –NGOs– “allegedly for posing a high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing. In February 2023, shortly after expelling more than 200 political prisoners to the United States, the regime stripped them of their Nicaraguan nationality, erased them from the civil registry, froze their bank accounts, and confiscated their assets.”

The analysis then highlights the “hardened repression” against the private sector, especially the Higher Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep) and all its chambers as of 2023, when they were dissolved by the Government and all their assets were confiscated.

The State Department reminds investors that business chambers for decades played a key role in Nicaragua’s private sector by advocating for the business community and trade policies. “Companies must now engage directly with Nicaragua’s authoritarian government, often at greater cost to businesses and from a weaker negotiating position,” they note.

Laws that “cause alarm”

The analysis pays close attention to the cocktail of repressive laws approved after the 2018 social protests by a parliament loyal to the presidential couple, starting with the Foreign Agents Law that criminalizes any receipt of international funds. The State Department also mentions that extortions in customs matters have caused alarm among investors operating in Nicaragua. While they point to the control over public spaces exercised since the beginning of 2024 by the Ministry of the Interior (Mint), specifically in the entertainment and live shows industry.

“In 2020, the National Assembly passed six repressive laws that caused alarm among investors. Some of the most worrying are: a foreign agents law that requires organizations and individuals to report all foreign support and that prevents anyone who receives external financing from running for elected office; and a consumer protection law that could prevent financial institutions from making independent decisions about whether or not to provide services to financial clients, including entities sanctioned by OFAC,” the analysis says. “Tax authorities have reportedly expropriated assets after imposing arbitrary tax charges and imprisoned people, without due process, until they negotiate and obtain tax payments. Arbitrary fines and customs inspections harm companies that use or sell imported products.”

Criticism of the relationship between Managua and Beijing

Another key detail revealed by the State Department’s analysis is that, in response to the deepening authoritarianism of the Ortega-Murillo regime, almost all international financial institutions have stopped granting new loans to Nicaragua and most external financing will be reduced by 2025.

The deepening alliance between Managua and the People’s Republic of China is a cause for concern for the United States, as it has led to promises of investment and trade that have so far failed to produce significant results.

“Nicaraguan authorities are seeking foreign direct investment to project normalcy and signal international support. As traditional sources of direct investment have declined amid the ongoing political crisis, the authoritarian government has increasingly sought investment from ideologically compatible countries such as the People’s Republic of China, Russia, and Iran. Investment incentives target export-focused companies that require large amounts of unskilled or low-skilled labor,” the State Department said.

Despite repression and increasing poverty, the analysis continues, Nicaragua continues to show stability in its macroeconomic variables, including a record in remittances of $5 billion in foreign currency reserves, a sustainable external debt burden and an adequately capitalized banking sector.

“Independent projections predict that Nicaragua’s $17 billion economy will grow by about 3.5% in 2024. Inflation fell to 6% year-on-year in December 2023. The cost of the basic basket of goods reached a record price of $540 per month in December 2023, more than double the minimum wage of $240,” the Office of Economic and Business Affairs lists variables. “The formal sector remains below its 2017 peak with some 120,000 fewer jobs, and Nicaraguan families now earn 20% less on average in real terms compared to 2017. Following an unprecedented wave of hundreds of thousands of Nicaraguan migrants to the United States in 2022 and 2023, family remittances grew to a new record of $4.7 billion in 2023 – nearly 30% of Nicaragua’s GDP – boosting local consumption spending and generating significant tax revenues.”

In that political and economic context, the State Department office tells investors that Nicaragua still shows significant growth potential “as long as investor confidence can be restored by strengthening institutions and the rule of law.”

“Its (Nicaragua’s) assets include: vast natural resources; a well-developed agricultural sector; and direct access to major maritime routes. The United States is Nicaragua’s main trading partner – accounting for 30% of Nicaragua’s imports and the destination for 55% of its exports,” the analysis states.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.