The head of US diplomacy for the Western Hemisphere, Brian Nichols, stated before the Organization of American States (OAS) that the opposition candidate in Venezuela, Edmundo González Urrutia, defeated President Nicolás Madurodeclared the winner on Sunday after a disputed electoral recount.

This, while the Nicolás Maduro regime is stepping up repression in events in which 11 people have died, hundreds have been detained or are missing, and there have been disturbing threats from the Chavista leader that opposition members María Corina Machado and González Urrutia himself should be imprisoned.

Nichols validated the electoral records shared on the Internet by civil society organizations and the opposition, which claims to have suffered fraud, and stated: “It is clear that Edmundo González Urrutia defeated Nicolás Maduro by millions of votes (…). The tabulation of these results clearly shows an irrefutable truth: Edmundo González Urrutia won with 67 percent of those votes against Maduro’s 30 percent. And, simply, there are not enough votes in the remaining tally sheets to overcome such a deficit.” Three days after the elections, the CNE, which is pro-government, has not shown the voting table records that support these results.

Police arrest protesters during a demonstration in Chacao, a neighborhood in Caracas. Photo:AFP Share

Meanwhile, the streets of Venezuelan cities woke up in silence yesterday after the fierce repression by police forces and armed civilians during the night and early morning. The intention: to calm citizen protests, while pressure grows from the international community for the release of all voting records and a transparent count, and reports from the few organizations that were able to conduct electoral observation are beginning to emerge, which, in the case of the Carter Center, indicate that the elections did not meet the standards to be called democratic: “The electoral process has not met international standards of integrity at any of its relevant stages and has violated numerous precepts of the national legislation itself,” said the organization.

As for repression, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, 1,062 people have been arrested. But the Venezuelan Penal Forum, an independent NGO, has a total of 429 arrests and 11 murders. Of some of them, nothing is known, such as Freddy Superlano, from the Voluntad Popular party.

In Petare, the most dangerous neighborhood in Caracas, the night passed with bursts of gunfire. Although it may seem strange, criminals supporting the citizens fired against the police and armed groups, preventing arrests of the population that had earlier supported González and María Corina Machado, who have asked “not to fall into violence.”

According to Maduro, who yesterday filed an appeal for protection before the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in which he asks for clarification of “everything that needs to be clarified” about the elections and said he is prepared to hand over all the records, criminals are behind the protests.

Regarding the wounded, the prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, insisted that not all of them were real and that many were using “tomato sauce” to simulate blood.

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Correspondent of El Tiempo – Caracas