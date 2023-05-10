US Patriot air defense systems transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may not be effective in protecting Ukrainian military installations. This was announced on May 9 by the publication The National Interest.

“Patriot systems are vulnerable. The Patriot system’s radar performance gives away its location, making it an easy target for Russian strikes. Patriot systems are limited to point defense of primary targets and are designed to work in tandem with air defense systems that hit targets at high and low altitudes. Without these additions, the Patriot will have too many threats to defeat and the result will be poor coverage.

In addition, it is not practical to use interceptors worth $3 million to destroy drones, which cost much less.

This year, Washington has purchased only 252 PAC-3 MSE interceptors for the US Army, many of which will be used to phase out more obsolete interceptors, the material added. The author explained that this makes the Patriot a precious commodity, so the US will not be able to supply many systems to Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the Politico newspaper wrote, citing sources, that Washington continues to supply Patriot complexes, ammunition and armored vehicles to Kyiv, but refuses to transfer long-range missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On May 3, Politico correspondent Lara Seligman, citing a senior Pentagon source, reported that the Patriot system, as well as Ukrainian militants trained in its use, arrived in Ukraine last week. This is the second Patriot to arrive on the battlefield since a system jointly provided by Germany and the Netherlands arrived in April.

Prior to this, on April 19, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk said that Patriot air defense systems were delivered to Ukraine from the United States, the Netherlands and Germany.

The Patriot was developed in the 1970s in the USA. The complex is used all over the world, including in NATO countries. It has several modifications: one explodes near an enemy missile, and the other is designed to hit its warhead. The maximum target engagement height is more than 20 km, and the defended area is 15–20 km.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was announced on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.