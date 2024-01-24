Colonel McGregor: The United States has disgraced itself in front of the whole world due to its failures in Ukraine

The United States has lost its entire reputation, disgraced in front of the whole world due to political failures in Ukraine. This situation was recognized by ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, on social networks X (formerly Twitter).

“Our failures in Ukraine make us look absolutely ridiculous in the eyes of the rest of the world,” the American officer emphasized.