The United States is losing global influence in the world due to the fact that other powers, in particular Russia and China, unite and win the favor of neutral countries. This was announced on April 15 by former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers in an interview with the agency. Bloomberg.

Summers noted that he sees troubling signs of how the balance of power on the world stage is changing. In particular, the alliance of Russia, China and the Middle East has threatened the hegemony of the United States, as the American “becomes increasingly lonely” .

“There is a growing recognition of fragmentation in the world, and – even more disturbingly – there is a growing sense that the United States is becoming the very fragment that others do not want to associate themselves with,” Summers said.

According to the expert, the United States is on the verge of major political and economic upheavals, which will be caused by deepening ties between Washington’s rival countries. As an example, Summers cited the decision to cut crude oil production by Saudi Arabia, Russia and other OPEC+ members. This resulted in difficulties with inflation in the EU, the US and a number of other countries, the former minister noted.

He added that Washington needs to think about how to solve this new problem. According to him, the structures of the IMF and the World Bank will also be a key long-term issue that needs to be addressed.

Earlier, on March 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin also denied allegations of a threat to the West from cooperation between Russia and China. At the same time, he added that Moscow is developing all types of cooperation with Beijing, including military ones, in particular, it is conducting joint exercises. At the same time, the Russian Federation does this not only with China, but also with other countries, Putin noted. According to him, it is the West that is building new axes, unlike Russia and China.

The day before, The Washington Post wrote that the growing alliance between Russia and China is fraught with a restructuring of the world order, so the United States and its allies need to be prepared for such a development of events. The publication indicates that Moscow and Beijing are united in the perception of the North Atlantic Alliance as a threat to the security of countries. Russia sees the bloc’s eastward expansion as an existential threat, while China fears the creation of an “Indo-Pacific NATO.”

On March 20, Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on a state visit. At a meeting with the Russian leader, he expressed hope for close relations between Russia and China. The visit of the President of China ended on March 22.