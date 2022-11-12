US non-nuclear deterrents are rapidly declining, while China is becoming more powerful. The publication wrote about it 19FortyFive.

The author of the article quotes the words of the commander of the US Strategic Command, Admiral Charles Richard. In early November, he said that when it comes to America’s ability to contain China, “the ship is slowly sinking” as the Chinese implement their capabilities faster than the Americans.

“In other words, America’s conventional deterrents are falling into disrepair more and more quickly. This happens for a variety of reasons, but one of the most notable has to do with the military’s lack of margin. With zero-base budgeting, containment forces are too underfunded,” the publication notes.

As a result, as the author points out, this leads to the fact that deterrents become obsolete, and their modernization is not fast enough. For example, the average age of US Air Force aircraft is 29 years.

Earlier this month, The National Interest analysts Darren Spink and Liam Gibson opined that the US would have to cut arms supplies to Ukraine to avoid a military disaster in the Taiwan Strait. They noted that due to the escalation of the conflict, Taipei faced delays in the supply of weapons from the United States. This showed that Washington is unable to arm both the Ukrainian and Taiwanese armies at the same time.

Before that, on October 10, a member of the US House of Representatives, Paul Gosar, called for refusing to help Ukraine, noting that his country owes nothing to the Kyiv regime.

A day earlier, the United States announced the depletion of ammunition for HIMARS due to supplies to Ukraine. In addition, an American military official said that Ukraine’s need for weapons was “much more than expected.” At the same time, at the end of September, it was reported that the United States and Europe had practically exhausted their stocks of weapons for deliveries to Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Its beginning was announced on February 24 in connection with the aggravation of the situation due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.