Ex-Trump aide Bolton: US missile defense systems are unable to withstand Russian missiles

Former National Security Adviser to former US President Donald Trump John Bolton in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) named missile defense (ABM) is as relevant as ever, recognizing that US weapons are currently unable to protect the country from Russian and Chinese ballistic missiles.

According to him, the current US missile defense system is not capable of withstanding serious ballistic missile strikes. He noted that against the background of reports that Iran is developing the first hypersonic ballistic missile, the constant launches from the DPRK, and the possible testing of nuclear weapons by the US administration by China, it is necessary to make strengthening missile defense a priority.

“While our rivals developed hypersonic and other threatening new technologies, the US deterrence capabilities and the country’s readiness to respond militarily symmetrically only decreased,” Bolton said.

Earlier, the commander of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran, Amir Ali Hajizade, said that Iran had developed the first domestic hypersonic ballistic missile. He assured that the missile can overcome the enemy’s anti-missile defense systems.