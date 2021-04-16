The US State Department expressed regret over the counter-sanctions of Russia and recalled the right to respond to them. This was stated by a representative of the Foreign Ministry, reports CNN.

According to him, Moscow’s response to Washington’s restrictive measures “leads to escalation.” At the same time, the representative of the State Department noted that the actions of the United States “were proportionate and appropriate.” “It is not in our interest to get into an escalation cycle, but we reserve the right to respond to any Russian retaliatory measures,” he said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a list of retaliatory sanctions against the United States. Moscow will expel 10 American diplomats, take measures to end the hiring of Russian and third-country nationals to the US embassy or consulate general, and prohibit American diplomats from traveling outside their places of base.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Russia. The restrictions affected individuals and legal entities. Among the reasons for their introduction are the allegedly hostile activity of Russia in the cyber sphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign countries.