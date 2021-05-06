The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, was in Kiev this Thursday, where he met with the Ukrainian President, Volodímir Zelenski, and with the Foreign Minister, Dmitri Kuleba. “I am here for a simple reason, to strongly reaffirm, on behalf of President Biden, our commitment in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence,” Blinken said.

And it is that the question of the security of Ukraine in the face of the threat posed by Russia was at the center of the talks. Zelensky said that, despite the fact that Russian troops deployed along the border of his country announced their withdrawal on April 22, “Ukraine remains in danger (…) there are still about tens of thousands of Russian military.” In his words, “only 3,500 soldiers and officers withdrew.” Zelenski asked Blinken that Washington reinforce military aid to his country.

The Secretary of State said that “we see an unprecedented concentration of Russian troops since 2014 on the border with Ukraine and we are on your side, Mr. President, we support you, as do our allies and partners.” He promised that the United States “will counter the destabilizing actions of Russia.” Kuleba, for his part, wanted to emphasize that the US “is Ukraine’s number one ally in security and defense.”

Following his interview with Blinken, Zelenski announced to the press that he has invited Joe Biden to visit Ukraine and to participate in the first meeting of the so-called Crimean Platform, on August 23, 2021. It is a forum promoted by the Ukrainian authorities with the aim of getting enough international support to get Russia to return the Crimean peninsula to Ukraine. “We believe that this will be a fundamental year for relations between Ukraine and the United States,” he stressed.

The Crimean Platform was created on March 11, the date when the seventh anniversary of the unilateral proclamation of independence of this territory by its Parliament, and aims to “coordinate” all international action to get the peninsula back to life. to be part of Ukraine again. According to the Ukrainian president, the first meeting of the Crimea summit will be attended by the United States, Poland, Estonia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Turkey and Azerbaijan. The Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, has also been invited.

In the opinion of the Ukrainian deputy, Oleksiy Goncharenko, “the very fact that Antony Blinken has traveled to Ukraine is already a signal, mainly for Putin, that the United States will not abandon Ukraine as its ally and will support both its territorial integrity and its independence”. Blinken also held a meeting on Thursday with the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epifanio, whom Moscow accuses of “oppressing” the Russian Orthodox Church within Ukraine.

Leonid Pásechnik, the separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, attacked Blinken on Thursday stating that his visit to Kiev “aims to escalate the conflict” in eastern Ukraine. In his opinion, “the United States is interested in escalating the confrontation in Donbass.” Quoted by Russian agencies, Pásechnik predicted that “this will end with the outbreak of a military conflict”, something that has already been happening with greater or lesser intensity since April 2014.

Blinken arrived in Kiev from London, where he participated in the G7 meeting. There he had a meeting alone with his counterpart from the European Union, Josep Borrell, to talk about Russia, China and Iran. The two officials referred to the Russian deployment along the Ukrainian border, the crisis of expulsions of diplomats and the situation of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalni, who is currently serving a sentence of two years and five months in prison and whose state of health is still worrisome.