The United States consulate in Cuba began issuing visas by the dropper this Tuesday, after four years of closure due to alleged sonic attacks against its diplomatic staff, and at a time when the island is experiencing massive emigration, in the midst of its worst economic crisis in three decades.

(Read: What does the reappearance of Raúl Casto mean in Cuba during a public event?)

“Welcome to the (US) embassy after such a long time!” a Cuban employee of the consulate told the small group of people who were waiting in a park near the legation, located in the Vedado neighborhood of the capital, to have their consular appointment.

(You are interested in: The United States rules out inviting Cuba to the Summit of the Americas)

The employee specified AFP that for this Tuesday only few citations were delivered. The reopening of the consulate in Havanain a “limited” and “gradual” manner, had been announced on March 3 by Timothy Zúñiga-Brownchargé d’affaires of the US Embassy, ​​without giving a precise date.

Four people of Cuban nationality, who had an appointment, lined up first thing in the morning at the US diplomatic mission building for this procedure, which in the last four years has only been carried out at the embassy in Georgetown (Guyana). ).

“Let’s hope that all this goes well. I’ve been waiting three years for this to meet my daughter, who is claiming me. I haven’t seen her for seven years,” explained a man who was developing the process, on condition of anonymity.

The United States embassy in Cuba, however, has not formally announced the start this Tuesday of the progressive recovery of consular services, which Efe has confirmed by different sources.

Zúñiga-Brown explained that the decision was part of the “gradual expansion” of consular activitywhich was extended, although in a “limited” way and without establishing specific deadlines for a return to normality.

Then it was specified that applicants in the IR-5 category (father or mother of a US citizen) would be prioritized and that those who had applied for their visa after April 1 would have their interview scheduled at the Embassy in Havana and not in Guyana. .

The consulate closed in September 2017, after the government of Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021) denounced mysterious incidents, described as sonic attacks, that would have affected the health of US diplomats, something that Havana denies having perpetrated.

Since then, Cubans have been forced to travel to a third country, such as Colombia and Guyana, to apply for a visa.

Cuban authorities have said they are cooperating with the United States in investigating the incidents. Photo: Ernesto Mastrascusa / EFE

The reopening of the consulate in Havana comes after the resumption in April of negotiations on migration between Cuba and the United States, interrupted since 2018.

The Government of Cuba, for its part, then described the expansion of consular services in Havana as a “step in the right direction.” They indicated that they were cut in 2017, “as the first act of the (Donald) Trump government’s policy of hostility” (2017-2021).

The Cuban government claims the 20,000 annual visas that Washington is committed to granting. Cuba is facing its worst economic crisis in almost 30 years due to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic and Washington sanctions.

A large number of Cubans seek to emigrate, especially through Central America, to reach the US border, but they also do so by sea. According to the US Customs office, from October 2021 to March 2022, more than 78,000 Cubans entered through the border with Mexico.

The Government of Cuba blames the United States for the increase in the irregular migratory flow and has repeatedly accused it of failing to comply with bilateral agreements on the matter.

Data from the US Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) show that in the last five months a total of 47,331 Cubans entered the North American country irregularly, only in February the figure reached 16,557.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

More world news

– Russia begins final assault on steel mill in Mariupol, Ukraine says

– Vladimir Putin would be suffering from dementia, according to former KGB agent

– What is next for Álex Saab after losing the appeal before the US court?