The US Embassy in Kiev has confirmed the death of an embassy employee in Ukraine. Diplomats’ reaction is available in Twitter-account.

“We are heartbroken to announce the death of an American community member at the US Embassy in Kiev. Employees of the US Embassy in Kiev are currently working with the authorities to clarify the circumstances of death, ”it was reported.

The death of an employee of the American Embassy in Kiev became known earlier on September 30. She was found on one of the streets of the Shevchenko district of the Ukrainian capital with a head injury in an unconscious state.

The woman was hospitalized, but the doctors were unable to save her. She died from her injuries. Now officers of the National Police of Ukraine are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. A man who looks 30-40 years old is suspected of the attack; the police are looking for him.