The United States reached its current debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion on Thursday.

Despite what it may seem, the situation is not new and that limit to the money that the country can legally borrow has been raised 78 times since 1960.

So what happens now?

“This letter serves to notify you of the extraordinary measures that the Treasury has begun to take today,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote to the leaders of both houses of Congress to explain how the Administration will try to avoid a default on the national debt in the coming months.

The measures they will apply in response

These measures include suspend, until June, payments to the pension fund for public workers that are not needed immediately – payments that must be made when the debt ceiling is lifted or suspended.

Too Payments to the health service of Postal Service retirees are suspended.

Treasury warned that these tools would only help for a limited time, probably no more than six months.

The adjustments are intended to prevent, at least for the next few months, the country from defaulting on its public debt, something unprecedented in history.

But if Congress, whose control is divided between conservatives -House of Representatives- and Democrats -Senate- does not agree to lift or suspend the ceiling, the country will be forced to stop paying its debts, which could lead to a global financial crisis.

It is, in fact, a constitutional mandate that “the validity of the public debt of

The United States authorized by law (…) should not be questioned,” an argument the White House uses to criticize Republican lawmakers who have proposed setting conditions for greenlighting a ceiling increase.

Here’s the crux of the matter: Conservative lawmakers, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have suggested they will ask for budget cuts to agree to lift the cap.

But the probability that the US government defaults on its debt is close to zero, Mickey Levy of Berenberg Capital Markets told AFP.

“Ultimately I think … there will be an agreement to raise the debt ceiling, but from time to time there will be a lot of debate and spiteful politics,” he said.

Difficulties for Joe Biden

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, faces a complex economic landscape. See also Economy, society and sustainability, the foundations of construction

Some US media view the matter as a demand from the most reactionary congressmen of the Republican Party, who wield great power in the chamber for the narrow majority of their party.

Republicans want the Democrat president Joe Biden agree to cut public spending, which they consider to have reached unsustainable levels.

“Uncontrolled spending will have dire consequences,” said Republican Jason Smith, the new chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

But the White House has said those cuts would affect key military and Social Security spending programs, or mean new taxes.

The truth is that it is not the first time that conservatives have tried to link the debt ceiling to the approval of spending limits.

In 2011, during the presidency of Barack Obama (2009-2017), the Lower House, then also controlled by the Republicans, he refused to raise the limit until the Democrat agreed to pass a series of restrictions on public spending that have been in place until recently.

The confrontation generated the greatest uncertainty in financial markets since the 2008 crisis, and resulted in an increase of 1.3 billion dollars in financing expenses for the year 2011, according to the US Government Accountability Office (GAO, in English).

The agreement then came two days before the United States faced the situation of being unable to meet its debts, something that led the risk agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P Global) to lower the country’s credit rating from “AAA” to “AA+”.

As highlighted by the Brookings Institution, no other country in the world, except Denmark, has a separate rule that limits debt, something that for that laboratory of ideas demonstrates the “uselessness” of the measure.

Many media warn that incurring a debt default could lead to

United States to suffer an immediate recession.

As an example, Brookings explains that in 1979, due to an administrative error, the country suffered a partial default that raised financing costs by 40,000 million dollars in current currency. A total default “would be playing with fire and would jeopardize the position of the US as a risk-free borrower in global credit markets,” the institution says.

