The Social networks have significantly changed communicationnot only in terms of the immediacy of getting in touch, but with abbreviations and phrases that have emerged from digital platforms and this also includes the profanity that, according to one analysis, is widely used in the United States.

According to the criteria of

It is no surprise that social media is full of bad words, but an investigation carried out by WordTipsa platform aimed at finding and discovering new words, discovered that, English being the most widely used language on the Internet, it is also the one in which the most profanities are used.

After analyzing more than 1,700,000 publications on social network X, he concluded that The United States ranks first as the country that insults the most, because more than 41 tweets out of every 1,000 include bad words.

In detail, The analysis found that Maryland is the state where most swear words are said. In fact, specifically Baltimore is where this trend was most observed.On the other hand, South Dakota is where these types of terms are used the least.

The study highlighted that, Depending on the area of ​​the United States being analyzed, you may find more or fewer users who use profanity on social media. Thus, states on the West Coast, the Sun Belt, and almost all places east of Minnesota are much more prone to swearing, compared to those in the center. Based on the above, Besides Maryland, Louisiana and Georgia are where profanity is most commonly used. to express themselves on social network X.

On the other hand, In Lexington, Kentucky, profanity is used the least. The report said one possible reason for this is that there is a law that allows students to be suspended or expelled if they are found using offensive or derogatory language against someone else.

Regarding some of the country’s largest metropolises, the analysis identified that The “rudest” city in New York is Buffalo with 48 posts containing profanity per 1,000; In California, the first place was taken by Jarupa Valley with 77 posts containing profanity, making it the second “rudest” city in the country. In the case of Illinois, Chicago stood out with 54 profanity-filled tweets per 1,000.

This is the world ranking of rude words. Photo:WordTips Share

Social media fuels profanity use in the US and around the world

According to the report of WordTipsone of the reasons why the Swearing is so common on digital platforms It is the freedom they provide to express oneself.

Unlike other media, social networks, although with some limitations, allow users to communicate in a much more informal wayand this precisely implies that they feel with more freedom to use, for example, profanity.