The consultant of the US Everlasting Mission to the UN Cherit Norman Chalet raised the subject of what occurred to Alexei Navalny at a gathering of the UN Safety Council on the elimination of Syrian chemical weapons. Reported by TASS…

The American diplomat stated that the US is deeply involved about Germany’s findings that Navalny was poisoned by the Novichok group. She referred to as on Russia for full transparency and punishment of all these chargeable for this incident. Chalet additionally confused the necessity for Russia to cooperate with the worldwide group within the investigation of the Navalny case.

Earlier, the US Everlasting Consultant to the UN Kay Bailey Hutchison stated that the Russian authorities want to analyze what occurred to Alexei Navalny if they need the nation to proceed to be taken severely. The diplomat additionally referred to as on Western nations to place stress on Russia to cease “destabilizing actions.”

On September 2, the German authorities introduced that navy toxicologists had discovered traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s physique and referred to as on the Russian authorities to answer this info.

Navalny turned ailing on August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Within the first two days, docs from the Omsk hospital helped him, after which Navalny was transported to Germany.