Former US spy Ritter doubted the success of American intelligence in Russia

Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter questioned the words of CIA director William Burns about the success of American intelligence in Russia. He said this in an interview with journalist Stephen Gardner, which was published on YouTube.

According to Ritter, Burns knows that the Russian side knows about American spies. “We have lost everyone. We lost them in China, Iran, Russia. Why? Because they were compromised,” he explained. The ex-intelligence officer noted that spy networks take decades to create, and Russia is currently more closed to the United States than ever before. At the same time, Burns “wants us to suddenly believe in the restoration of intelligence networks.” “He is literally asking us to consume some serious hallucinogenic drugs,” Ritter said indignantly.

The ex-intelligence officer confirmed that the CIA has always tried to infiltrate the governments of unfriendly countries. Thus, American spies have been trying to penetrate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s entourage since 1999. At the same time, Ritter expressed the opinion that “the worst way to do this is to advertise the success of your activities,” since such things “are not talked about or even whispered.”

Earlier, Scott Ritter said that the American military contingent in Europe is not able to withstand Russian forces in Ukraine.