The United States questioned the accuracy of the study results presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) in a report on the origins of the coronavirus. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made a statement, the agency reports. Reuters…

She urged the organization to arrange a second phase of the study, allowing international and independent experts to attend.

“They need to be given unlimited access to data. They must be able to speak with the people who were there at the time, and WHO is able to take this step, ”said Psaki.

She also expressed concern about the content of the report: according to her, it did not bring the world community closer to understanding how exactly the pandemic began in Wuhan, China, which means that it will not help prevent a similar situation in the future.

Earlier on March 30, WHO released a report on the results of a trip to Wuhan, China, in order to find out the origin of the coronavirus. As previously reported, the report says the pandemic is most likely not the result of a laboratory leak. Experts concluded that the virus probably got to humans from bats through other animals.