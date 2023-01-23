US Senator Kornin has expressed doubts about the reliability of Germany as a NATO ally

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn, during his speech at the American Enterprise Institute, questioned the reliability of Germany as a US ally in NATO due to Berlin’s unwillingness to increase military assistance to Ukraine. The broadcast was on website institute.

“I hope that Germany will find opportunities to increase support for Ukraine more aggressively, and I wonder what this could mean in the context of their NATO arrangements if the alliance were under threat,” Kornin said.

The US senator also wondered if the US could rely on Germany given Berlin’s current approach.

The issue of supplying Ukraine with Leopard tanks was to be decided on January 20 at a meeting of the heads of military departments of NATO countries at the Ramstein airbase, but the parties could not agree.

Earlier, Poland predicted Germany’s international isolation in case of refusal to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. According to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Arkadiusz Mulyarchik, if Berlin continues to refuse assistance to Kyiv, then Germany will have an extremely weak position in the foreign policy arena.